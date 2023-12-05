Lois M. Heise | Obituary

Lois M. Heise (nee Carrow), 86, of Waterloo, died Dec. 4, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Bonne Terre, Mo.

Lois was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Her greatest joy and source of pride in life was her family. She loved cooking and baking and sharing with others. She was an avid bowler and loved to read.

She is survived by her husband James R. Heise; children Mark (Ellen) Heise, Steven (Heidi) Heise, Derek (Ammie Koch) Heise and Catherine (Kevin) Whelan; grandchildren Dan and Mike Heise, Lauren, James, and J.T. Heise, Adrianna (Logan) Warsing and Alex, Autumn and Ashlyn Whelan; sisters Kathy Mueller and Betty (Andy) Hoffee; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Bearl and Grace (nee Rexroth) Carrow and brother Donald Carrow.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until time of service Dec. 9 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Catherine Cares.

Arrangements were handled by Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.