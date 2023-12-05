Donald A. Stumpf Sr. | Obituary

Donald A. Stumpf Sr., 86, of Columbia, died Dec. 3, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Columbia, son of the late Gustav and Cecelia (nee Reiter) Stumpf. He was married to the late Deanna (nee Diel) Stumpf. They were married Dec. 10, 1955, in Columbia. She had passed away Jan. 23, 2020.

Don was a member of the Salvation Army Gateway Citadel, St. Louis, and served on their council. Also, he and his wife Dee had been active with the food pantry program there.

Don was a past member of the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, Columbia EMS, Waterloo Sportsman’s Club, and served as one of the founding members of Monroe County EMS.

He had been employed as a manager at Ace Hardware in Columbia and the City of Columbia Public Works Department for the City of Columbia as well as serving as the city’s electrical inspector.

He loved camping and canoeing with his family. He made several trips to Florida with individual family members or friends to watch the space shuttle launches. Don was always good at fixing things and helping people.

Surviving are his daughter Barbara (Grant) Richter; son Timothy (Sheila) Stumpf; sister-in-law Bobbette H. Stumpf; grandchildren Jennifer Daming, Kristine Grote, Denise Tucker, Ryan Penrose, Emily Richter, Jordan Richter, Hannah Stumpf, Bradley Stumpf, Aiden Richter and Autumn Richter; great-grandchildren Dylan, Abby, Luke, Annabelle, Isabella, Kinsley, Hope, Allie and Adeline; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by sons Donald Stumpf Jr. and Daniel Stumpf, brother David Stumpf and sister LuAnn (Ernie) Flota.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at the funeral home with Captain Matt McCluer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Salvation Army Gateway Citadel, St. Louis.