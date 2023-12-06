Mabel C. Nollau | Obituary

Mabel Charlotte Nollau (nee Boedeker), 103, died Dec. 5, 2023, at the home of her daughter in New Athens. Mabel was born Feb. 29, 1920, on a farm near Valmeyer.

Having a Leap Day birthday was the source of lots of fun times over Mabel’s long life. Her daughters have had many more birthdays than she did. Mabel lived to celebrate 25 birthdays; February 29, 2024, would have been her 26th birthday. Mabel was an excellent cook and enjoyed raising beautiful flowers and vegetables.

Mabel dedicated her life to her husband and her daughters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.

Mabel is survived by her daughters Barbara Ann Aumann of Mesa, Ariz., Judith Kay Berowski of New Athens and Mary Beth (Charles) Kujawski, of Hecker; grandchildren Scott Berowski of Irondale, Mo., Mark Berowski of Smithton, Charlie (Jennifer) Kujawski of Hecker and Jen Kujawski of Waterloo; great-grandchildren, Christopher Berowski, Alex and Allison Berowski, Ashlyn, Kylie and Cadence Kujawski and Layla and Noah Steinbaugh; and many nieces and nephews.

Mabel was preceded in death by her husband William L. Nollau, who died May 15, 1989; parents William and Elizabeth Boedeker (nee Weitkamp); brothers Clarence and Lester Boedeker; and son-in-law Paul Berowski.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Dec. 9 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Athens.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Lyle Buettner officiating.

Burial will be at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.

Memorials may be made to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Athens; Alzheimer’s Association; or donor’s choice.

Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens is in charge of arrangements.