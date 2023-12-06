Gloria E. Thoma | Obituary

Gloria Eva Thoma (nee Kipping), 91, of Columbia died Dec. 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Waterloo.

Raised in a devout and loving Catholic family, Gloria’s faith was central to her life. She entered the Ruma convent as a postulate at 14, and while ultimately deciding it was not her calling, she retained her strong faith in God and the Catholic Church all her life. She was especially devoted to the Lady of Fatima.

She graduated from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic High School in Waterloo. Gloria was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, VFW Post 6504 Metzger-Crook Auxiliary, Waterloo.

Gloria met the love of her life, Leo, at the VFW in 1954. They were married in 1955 and Gloria went from being a city girl to a farmer’s wife, learning how to do everything from gardening, canning, and making pies for her husband and children. Above all strengths she was loving, kind, generous, and a good listener to her children and grandchildren.

When life as a busy farm wife allowed her, Gloria loved music, and both sang in the choir and played the piano for many years at church. A self-taught pianist, she loved to play for her family. In addition to music, Gloria enjoyed cardinal birds, playing poker and had a particular fondness for cookies, chips, and bacon.

Her sweet disposition and unique sense of humor was loved by all.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gina (Terry) Lenhardt, Tom (Vicki) Thoma, Christina (Steve) Mueller, and Paul Thoma; and grandchildren Bill Kreps, Andrew Lenhardt, Jeremy (Anna) Mueller, Amy (Frank) Pigulski, Joshua (Sami) Mueller, Benjamin (Nicole) Thoma, Broderick Thoma, Breanna (Trevor) Theis, and Connor Thoma; six great-grandchildren and a great-grandbaby on the way; and sister Grace Mitan; sister-in-law Carol Kipping; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and dear family and friends.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Leo Thoma; parents Joseph and Grace (nee Andres)Kipping; parents-in-law Frank and Clara (nee Wecker) Thoma; siblings Stanley Kipping, Gladys Oestreich, Spencer Kipping, Stanford Kipping, and Steve Kipping; and many brothers and sisters-in-law. Gloria’s first grandchild, Jason Mueller, whom she loved dearly, also preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Dec. 14 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Father Steven Thoma officiating.

Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: the Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Mercy, Belleville; or the Immaculate Conception School Education Fund.