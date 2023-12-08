Sarah L. Aldridge | Obituary

Sarah Lynn Aldridge, 46, of Waterloo, born Aug. 8, 1977, in St. Louis died suddenly on Dec. 7, 2023, at Red Bud.

Sarah was employed as a manager at Clarkson Eyecare in Waterloo. She was known for her outgoing, fun-loving personality, and she always had a smile that would light up the room. She was a very strong and motivated person, who was also selfless.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. However, she found it hard to pass up an opportunity to play trivia. She loved vacations and traveling.

Surviving are the love of her life, Brian Lechner; children Alyssa (Alex Bauer) Lechner of Red Bud, Amanda (Evan Metzger) Lechner of Waterloo, Adam Lechner of Waterloo and Austin Lechner of Waterloo; parents, Tim and Mary (nee Diers) Aldridge of Waterloo; sisters Jennifer (Rob) Soncasie of Millstadt and Erin (Adriana) Osorio of Belleville; grandsons Parker Bauer and Louis Metzger; niece Ariah Soncasie; mother-in-law Carol Musskopf of Englewood, Fla.; and her best friend Betty Dillow of Waterloo. She was also a dear sister-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin, Godmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Amber Lynn Lechner; grandparents Kenneth and Jacqueline Diers and Wayne and Mary Aldridge; and father-in-law Harold Musskopf.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at the funeral home.

A private cremation will follow.