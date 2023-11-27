Harrison G. Tuttle | Obituary

Harrison George Tuttle, 19, of Waterloo, died Nov. 24, 2023, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 14, 2003, in St. Louis County.

Harrison was an avid kayaker, camper, and soccer player. He also played trombone with the Waterloo Bulldogs Marching Band for two years.

He is survived by his parents Douglas George and Susan Renee (nee Herr) Tuttle; sister Allison Tuttle; grandmother Judy Tuttle; aunts and uncles John (Amy) Tuttle, Julie (Larry) Orlando, Laura Moellering and Rob (Julie) Herr; many cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Robert and Gloria Herr, paternal grandfather George Tuttle and uncle Roy Herr.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Nov. 30 at the funeral home with Pastor R. J. Morgan officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: donor’s choice; or Waterloo Optimist Club.