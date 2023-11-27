James C. Bradley Sr. | Obituary

James C. Bradley Sr., 81, of Waterloo, died Nov. 25, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born May 10, 1942, in St. Louis.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church – Waterloo, IBEW (60-plus year member), he was active in his church and a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound. He was part of the funeral luncheon committee and active with St. Vincent De Paul Society.

He is survived by his wife Mary Bradley (nee Harris); children James C. Bradley Jr., Michelle (Donald) Voegtle, Debra (Gary) Brinkmann, Stacy (Paul) Poepper and Krista (Terrance) Doss; grandchildren Jenna (Andrew) Mueth, Cami (Kyle) Stumpf, Samantha (Craig) Roever, Austin (Micki) Bradley, Joshua Brinkmann, Danielle Poepper (fiance Sam Constantine), Tyler Brinkmann, Alexis Poepper (fiance Ryan Gordon), Caitlyn Poepper, Samuel Friedman, Thomas Doss and Emma Doss; great-grandchildren Clara Mueth, Kamden Stumpf, Finnegan Bradley, Bradley Mueth and Katherine Roever; sister Jane Voegele; sister-in-law Alice (Jim) Mooney; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

James is preceded in death by his parents Leon C. and Delores (nee Burkhart) Bradley; and sisters and brothers William Bradley, Edward Bradley, Leon Bradley, Daniel Bradley, Mary Ingles, Patricia Gerardi and a brother in infancy.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Nov. 28 and 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 29 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: ALS Association of Greater St. Louis; American Cancer Society; Multiple Sclerosis Society; or Ss. Peter and Paul Church.