Catherine H. Reinhold | Obitiuary

Catherine H. Reinhold (nee Linker), 95, of Waterloo, died peacefully Nov. 21, 2023, at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills, Mo. She was born March 9, 1928, in Christopher, daughter of the late Lucinda (nee Woodcock) and Fred Linker.

She was employed at Pet Milk in St. Louis, for 29 years as a supervisor in the marketing and pricing division. She was a member of the Valmeyer American Legion Ladies Auxiliary since 1991. She served as treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary for 15 years. Catherine was a 50-plus year member of her beloved ladies pinochle card club. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Valmeyer.

She was married in February 1949 to Roger Reinhold in Valmeyer. They raised four daughters and one son: Connie (Darrell) Nave, Jane (John) Asselmeier, Faye (Rod) Woodford, Pam (Richard “Butch”) Ahne and Donald (Karen) Reinhold. She was a loving grandmother of Clifford Rodereigh (Jacquelin) Woodford IV, Joshua (Samantha) Reinhold, Dan Reinhold, Amanda Ahne and Spencer Woodford and loving great-grandmother to Clifford Rodreigh Woodford V and Rose Woodford and baby Jack Reinhold. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Catherine is preceded in death by her husband Roger P. Reinhold; parents Fred and Lucinda (nee Woodcock) Linker; sister Elizabeth Kasmarzik; aunts; uncles; cousins; and dear friends.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of service Nov. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Parkinson’s Foundation.