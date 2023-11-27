Marvin A. Gruber | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 27, 2023

Marvin A. Gruber, 85, of Waterloo, died Nov. 23, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 7, 1938, in Mehlville, Mo.

He was a member of Christ Community Lutheran Church – Columbia, and Teamster Local 688.

He is survived by his children Dawn Shields, Darren (Debbie) Gruber, Denise (Ron) Kinzinger and Devin (Elaine) Gruber; grandchildren Lindsay Shields, Summer Shields, Rory Kinzinger, Nate (Adrienne) Kinzinger, Erica Gruber and Josh Gruber; great-grandchildren Zaylee Lloyd, Sloane Kinzinger and Olivia Lloyd; brothers Don (Pat) Gruber, Butch (Annette) Gruber and Gene Gruber; sister Karen (Kenny) Sitzes; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Marvin is preceded in death by his wife Joyce P. Gruber (nee Todd); parents Frank and Pauline  (nee Berger) Gruber; sisters Violet Kertz, Delores Gruber and Pat Earhart; and brothers Kenneth Gruber and Alvin Gruber.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service Nov. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jared Parker officiating.

Interment will be at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Boys Town of Missouri.

