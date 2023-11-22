Robert J. Frey | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 22, 2023

Robert J. Frey, 70, of Columbia, died Nov. 22, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 6, 1952, in Red Bud.

Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was also a classic car enthusiast, avid deer hunter and outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife Jania K. Frey (nee Howard); son Michael (Melissa) Kohlenberger; grandchildren Michael R. Kohlenberger and Maura E. Kohlenberger; sister Jeannine Frey; brothers Philip Frey, David Frey and Russ (Ginny) Frey; and nephew Zach Frey.

He is preceded in death by his parents Philip and Mary Jane (nee Butler) Frey.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Nov. 27 and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia with Father Steve Thoma officiating.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Heart Association.

Republic-Times

