Paul E. Mueller | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 22, 2023

Paul E. Mueller, 87, of Waterloo, died Nov. 21, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 23, 1936, in St. Louis.

Paul was a past president of St. Paul’s United Church Christ, member of Concord Presbyterian Church PCA in Waterloo, 50 year member of Masonic Lodge Waterloo, Ainad Temple,  past Worthy Patron of Order of the Eastern Star, and was a United States Army veteran. He was an original member of Waterloo Barbershoppers and Hometown Harmony.

He is survived by his wife Mary L. Mueller (nee Bickelhaupt); son Jeffrey (Natalie) Mueller; step-children Brad (Ellen) Bode, Kristine (Craig) Hoffmann and Brian (Kelly) Bode; grandchildren Christopher Mueller and Jillian Mueller, Kyle (Tia) Hoffmann, Reid (Allie) Hoffmann, Hayley (Mike) Brooks and Hayden Bode; sister Louise Gremmels; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Philip and Mary (nee Wendling) Mueller and brothers Mathew and Philip J. Mueller.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 2 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA in Waterloo.

A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.

Private interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Shriners Hospital; or donor’s choice.

Arrangements are handled by Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

