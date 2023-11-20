Maxine E. Steingrubey | Obituary

Maxine Eunice Steingrubey (nee Murray), 99, of Maeystown, died Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. She was born Jan. 17, 1924, in Harnett County, N.C.

Maxine graduated high school in 1942 at the age of 18, and four years later, in 1946, she married her husband, Harry, in Charleston, S.C.

In 1943 she worked as a supervisor for Carolina Telephone Company in Ft. Bragg, N.C., and then from 1943 to 1946 she was a telephone operator supervisor in the Army Signal Corps.

Maxine is survived by her husband of 77 years Harry Steingrubey and their children David Steingrubey of Florida, Jessica Woods of California, Harold Steingrubey of Thailand and Kathryn (James) Vance of Missouri; grandchildren Jennifer (Yancey) Adams, Sarah and Tim Griffin of Illinois, Tabatha (Steingrubey) and AJ Austin of Arkansas, Cynthia (Palmer) Calvin of Missouri, Gretchen Steingrubey of Missouri, Joshua and Mary Palmer of Missouri, Jason and Madison Steingrubey of Alabama, Amanda (Palmer) and Brad Carney of Missouri, Ryan and Breanna Steingrubey of Alabama, Ruby Woods of California and Abigail Steingrubey of Missouri; great-grandchildren Savanna and Ashley Adams of South Carolina, Atticus Steingrubey of Arkansas, Caroline Schott of California, Alijah and Alexia Grifith of Missouri, Ty and Lila Rose of Illinois, Ada and Miles Calvin of Missouri and AnnaKate Carney of Missouri; great-great grandchild Jaiden Davis of Arkansas; sisters-in-law Bonnie Berry of Illinois, Patricia Krewer of Iowa, Dorothy Matzenbacher of Illinois, Peggy Ruhmann of Illinois; brother-in-law Frances Steingrubey of Missouri; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents Doy and Jessie Murray; siblings Mozelle, Louise, Ottis, Edwin, Bernell, Marvin and Laurice; and children Cynthia and Harry.

Visitation was Nov. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service followed at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment was at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown.