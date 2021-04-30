Travis Hicks | Obituary

Travis Hicks, 38, of Waterloo, passed away April 26, 2021 in St. Louis after a battle with cancer. He was born June 15, 1982, at Scott Air Force Base to Darla (Farney) Ogden and R. Hicks. He was a Cahokia High School graduate, Class of 2000.

Travis enjoyed his work at the Human Service Center in Waterloo. He was a man of great faith who attended Gateway Baptist Church. He enjoyed community and social activities, including visiting museums and local historical sites, attending movies, craft shows, yard sales, community festivals and shopping trips. He was a great sports fan and enjoyed watching and attending football, baseball, softball and basketball games. He especially enjoyed dining out. Travis also enjoyed the outdoors: trips to the lake and the zoo, fishing, bird watching, and picnics. He also enjoyed traveling and hanging out with friends. He especially enjoyed time spent with family.

Travis had many hobbies as well, including reading, playing video games, and staying current on and discussing political and world events. He had an extensive Bible collection. He was an avid movie and cartoon fan, especially Star Wars, Arthur the Aardvark and My Little Pony. Travis was also a writer with many fans of his creative online contributions to several fanzines.

Travis was a soft-spoken, polite man of good humor who enjoyed helping others. He is loved and, although many will miss him, Travis seemed eager to be with Jesus.

He is survived by: his aunt, Deana (Michael) Stankovic; great aunt, Pamela (Gary) Buatte; uncle, Gene (Claudia) Farney; cousins including Erin (Vincent) Kruse; Sarah (Shane) Rhodes; Emily (Sean) Martin; Lauren (Dustin) Scott; Carl Wright; Chrissie (Scott) Merritt; Patrick O’Brien; Jennifer (Jeff) Kretchmer; Hoey Swain; Mike (Teresa) Swain; Greg Swain; Shonna Swain; and Brad Swain; Danielle Mudd and her sister Dawn. Travis is also survived by the extended Ogden family who embraced him as one of their family. On the paternal side, he is survived by grandparents, Ken and Alice Hicks; and aunts, Sherri Schliess and Marilee Kobs. He is also survived by many other cousins and friends.

Travis was preceded in death by his mother, Darla Ogden; stepfather, Jim Ogden; grandparents, Gene and Donna Farney; great-grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The location of his memorial service is 4-6 p.m. April 30 at Leesman Funeral Home on Metter Street in Columbia. The family requests, with gratitude, that any memorial contributions be directed to Bellefontaine Place, a non-profit, medium care facility.