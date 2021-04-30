Bernice Donius | Obituary

Bernice Donius

Bernice T. Donius, nee Prescher, 92, of Waterloo, died April 29, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born Aug. 7, 1928, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Edwin J. and Mathilda L. (nee Krupp) Prescher.

Bernice was baptized Aug. 26, 1928 at home and then confirmed April 6, 1941 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault. She graduated from Waterloo High School on May 29, 1946 and married Edwin Donius on Aug. 28, 1948. She was employed at Clementine Residence and served as a general community volunteer for many years. Bernice was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault and its Ladies Aid, Renault American Legion Auxiliary #1215 and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

She is survived by children Marlene (Dennis) Haegele, Marvin (Marguerite) Donius, Kenny Donius, Lynn Warner and Susan (David Lyons) Donius; seven grandchildren Christine (Alex) Baumstack, Michelle (Jonathan) Penny, Diana (Jon) Wellmann, Brian (Joyce) Donius, Matthew Warner, Kirsten Lyons and Justin Lyons; seven great-grandchildren Alonna Wellmann, William, Charles and Martin Penny, Nicholas Baumstark and Calvin and Elizabeth Donius.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Edwin H. Donius, and brothers Elmer Prescher and Wilmer Prescher.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. May 3 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault. Masks are required and social distancing is to be followed.

A private funeral service will follow with burial at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Holy Cross Cemetery Fund.

