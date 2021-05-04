Jonathan D. Offermann | Obituary

Johnathan D. Offermann, 27, of Prairie du Rocher, died May 3, 2021, in Modoc. He was born Feb. 6, 1994, in Belleville.

He is survived by his daughter Estella Grace Offermann; parents John (Karla) Offermann and Pam (Robert) August; sisters Ginny Domena and Jenifer (Daniel) Rondeau; step-sisters Denise (John) Tucker and Samantha (Travis Sneed) Clark; step-brothers Kory Michael, Nathan August and Zackery (Sam Pfeifer); grandparents David and Linda Offermann, Rose and Dennis Burns, Ardell Dougherty; best friends Michael Maddox, Steven Maddox and the Maddox family; co-parent Ashlyn Roscow; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Roy and Virginia Offermann; uncle Edward Offermann; grandfather John LaChance; and great-grandparents Howard and Bertha Prater.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. May 5 and 9 a.m. until time of service May 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Fults.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Estella Offermann Trust Fund.