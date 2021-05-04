Gary L. Mehrtens | Obituary

Gary L. Mehrtens, 60, of Waterloo, died May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born July 22, 1960, in Red Bud.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, retired truck driver, loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Mehrtens; children Amanda (Michael) Garavaglia and Gabriele (Nathaniel) Sandknop; grandchildren Sophia and Mia Garavaglia and Bode Sandknop; sister Lisa (Kevin) Tinsley; brothers Andrew and Sherman Alexander; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert Mehrtens, Shirley Coffman and Arlene Mehrtens; and sisters Rebecca Morrison and Julie Vaughn.

Visitation will be from noon until time of service May 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. May 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Diabetes association; or American Heart Association.