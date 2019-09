Tom and Bernice Wightman | Anniversary

Tom and Bernice Wightman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 12. The couple married Sept. 12, 1959 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia. Tom was the pharmacists and owner of Wightman Pharmacy for 40 years. He has been a member of the Waterloo Municipal Band for 67 years. Bernice has worked at Wightman Pharmacy most of her married life. She belongs to several bridge clubs. The couple has three children: Susan Pierce of Lolo, Mont., Michael Wightman of St. Louis and Steve Wightman of Waterloo. They have seven grandchildren: Katie and Sean Pierce, Luck and Cassidy Wightman and Sydney, Ashlyn and Hack Wightman.