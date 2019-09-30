Augustine “Augie” Sumpter | Obituary

Augustine “Augie” L. Sumpter, 85, died with her loving family by her side in Summerville, S.C. on Sept. 27, 2019.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. Augie was a loving person that would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need.

Augustine Borisuk was born on Aug. 21,1934 in St. Louis, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Borisuk.

From an early age Augie was asked to join the work force and help the family, she worked many of years in the kitchen at Firmin Desloge Hospital and then assembling ceiling fans at the Cass Fan company so that the family could put food on the table.

At the age of 19 she met Verlin Sumpter while working at Firmin Desloge Hospital and little did she know her destiny as a wife and mother would be set into motion.

Verlin and Augustine were married for 49 years until his death in 2002. As a young mother Augie had to overcome the death of her first-born son David Allen, but her strong motherly instinct would not let this tragedy affect her family. Augie and Verlin went on to raise two girls and two boys in Ferguson, Mo. The family later moved to Bowling Green Ky., Elizabethtown Ky., Waterloo, and Summerville S.C., which was a testament to Augie’s adaptability. Even at the age of 70 she was able to get a job in the kitchen at the Oak Hill nursing home in Waterloo to stay active.

Augie enjoyed sewing, painting, bingo, bowling, casinos, coloring and most of all family and friends. Her love for Elvis Presley was with her to the end and always enjoyed attending Steve Davis shows in and around Waterloo.

Augie is survived by her sister Irene (Oliver) Wirthlin, daughters Irene (Mike) Riley and Paula (Scott) Anderson; sons James (Patti) Sumpter and Tim (Theresa) Sumpter; grandchildren, Robert Hunt, Rachel (Justin) Shelman, David Sumpter, Daniel Sumpter, David (Alli) Meyer, Caitlyn (Hannah) Schweickart and Bradley Sumpter; great grandchildren Mikayla Meyer, Iris Meyer and Vera Meyer.

Augie is preceded in death by her husband Verlin Sumpter; son David Allen; grandson Aaron Hunt; sisters Stella Dressler, Sophie Borisuk, Mary Jordan and Joann Chiodini; brothers Julius Borisuk and Henry Borisuk.

Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Oct. 3, 2019 at at the Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home.