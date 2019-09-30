Richard L. Mundinger | Obituary

Richard L. Mundinger, 68 of Hamburg, Iowa died Sept. 22, 2019 at his home.

Richard was born on June 11, 1951 in East St. Louis, son of Millard H. and Marian M. (Dotzauer) Mundinger. He attended school and graduated from Columbia High School in Columbia with the Class of 1969. He later attended college at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

Richard entered the United States Air Force on Aug. 28, 1973 and proudly served his country for 24 years and 3 days. He was honorably discharged at Offutt Air Force Base on Aug. 31, 1997. While in the Air Force, Rich was an Imagery Interpreter Craftsman. Rich was assigned to the 548th Exploitation and Training Divisions, 1986-1992.

He was united in marriage to Pamela Helen Lotz on April 8, 2012 in Fremont County, Iowa.

Richard is survived by his wife, Pam Mundinger of Hamburg, Iowa; mother Marian Rey of Columbia; children Tania Prince of Ireland, Jennifer Cook of Ft. Dodge, Iowa, Noelle Marchant-Hughes of Pleasantville, Iowa, Brian Halder and wife Andrea of Nebraska City, Neb. and Mia Schrader and husband Josh of Knoxville, Iowa; nine grandchildren; sister Laurel Kelly and husband Kevin of Germany; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Millard Mundinger and his step-father Arland Rey.

A graveside funeral service was held Sept. 30 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with complete Military Honors by the United States Air Force Funeral Honors Detail.

No public services will be held in Hamburg.

Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, Iowa handled arrangements.