Borcharding 50th Anniversary

Freeman and Ginny Borcharding celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25 with a dinner for family and several original wedding attendants at Acorns Golf Course Restaurant. They were married Aug. 30, 1969 at St. Paul UCC in Oakville, Mo. Freeman is retired from the US Air Force Reserves, HTC and his business – Waterloo Built-In Vacuum Company. Ginny has been employed for 24 years of Heartland Travel. They have two daughters, Lisa (Chris) Koester and Sheri (Jason) Dilly, along with four grandchildren, Tyler and Alicia Koester and Cole and Payton Dilly.