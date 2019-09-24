John Ford | Obituary

John William Ford, 75, of Waterloo, died Sept. 23, 2019 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Oct. 25, 1943, in East St. Louis, son of the late Henry W. and Beulah (nee Baltrip) Ford. He was married to Mary (nee Armbrecht) Ford, who survives him. They had met in high school, and eventually married on Oct. 26, 1963, in Valmeyer.

John was a graduate of Valmeyer High School, Class of 1961. He was civic minded and proud member of the Waterloo Lion’s Club, where he had been active with their eye programs. In his younger days, he was a car buff, and had restored a number of cars, and helped with many of the area car shows. John was always one for playing cards, penny-a-point rummy, and a good game of solitaire were his favorites. He had been a past president of the Maeystown Sportsman’s Club, where he had enjoyed fishing. He was retired from Southwestern Bell, then AT&T with over 30 years of service, St. Louis.

Also surviving are sons Glenn (Peggy) Ford of Prairie du Rocher and John Ford of Waterloo; daughters Teri (Joe) Metter of Columbia and Julie (Sterling) Pfeifer of St. Genevieve; grandchildren Heather (Drew Fausz) Ford, Laurie (John) Knop, John (Mandy) Ford, Madison Pfeifer and Caleb Pfeifer; great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Lane, and Luke Fausz, Ian Hankammer, Austin and Gavin Knop and Tripp Ford, along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Art Ford and sister Dona Tucker.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. following the visitation, with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: The Waterloo Lions Club, Waterloo or The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, Md.