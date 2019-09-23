Thomas Jerome | Obituary

Thomas Allen Jerome of Waterloo, born Jan. 18, 1937, in Cahokia, son of the late Maurice and Magdelena Jerome (nee Geppert), died Sept. 20, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Tom attended Cahokia High School and Saint Louis University where he graduated with a degree in Commerce. He then served in the U.S. Army as a reservist for 6 years. At Charter National Life Insurance he worked on some of the first IBM mainframe systems where he retired as Asst. VP of Systems and Programming. As an active long time member of both St. Catherine Laboure and Ss. Peter & Paul churches he was in the men’s club, RCIA and served as Eucharistic Minister. Tom and his brothers coached Cahokia Quarterback club football for many years. He was a Cahokia La Guianne singer and Fourth degree of the Knights of Columbus Leo Jerome Assembly 1666 of Cahokia. He enjoyed every sport especially golf. Throughout his life he was always generous with his time and talents

Tom wed Roberta June Grass on Aug. 20, 1960 and shared 57 years together before she passed away on Feb. 24, 2017.

Along with his wife, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Frances Jerome and James Jerome; and sisters Wanda Mae Cunningham and Margaret Sanders.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:30-8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Braun Family Funeral Home in Columbia, with a Knights of Columbus service at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Recitation of the Rosary at 7:45 p.m.

Funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

As Tom’s last act of compassion and concern he donated his body to Saint Louis University.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, or the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St, Suite 101, Hudson, Wisc. 54106-9316.