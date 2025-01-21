Todd A. Wallace | Obituary

Todd A. Wallace, 57, of Waterloo, died Jan. 19, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Feb. 24, 1967, in Dupo.

Todd was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the United Auto Workers and Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Wartburg.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Wallace (nee Marquardt); children Gregory Wallace, Brandon (Wyona) Wallace and Jessica Wallace; mother Brenda Kempen; brother Joe (Misty) Wallace; brother-in-law Michael (Kim) Marquardt; and nieces Aleah Larsen and Madison Wallace.

He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Wallace.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Oustland officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.