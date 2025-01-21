Albert F. Lehr Jr. | Obituary

Albert F. “Al” Lehr Jr., 89, of Millstadt, died Jan. 18, 2025 at Oak Hill Care Center in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 14, 1935, in St. Louis County.

Al worked at the Millstadt Gossard-Artemis Rayon Factory for 24 years, then for the Village of Millstadt for 25 years, retiring as superintendent of public works in 1996, and he also owned and operated Lehr’s Vegetable Farm.

Al was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, Knights of Columbus Council 4741, Millstadt Commercial Club, Millstadt Sister Cities, charter member of Millstadt Cluster Busters, Millstadt Chamber of Commerce, and he served as trustee for the Village of Millstadt from 2000-2021.

Surviving are his wife Christy Klein Lehr; daughters Linda Lehr (John Luechtefeld) and Lori (Kevin) Hennes; stepchildren Victor Klein (Nancy Lombardo), Kathy (Mark) Blair and Dean (Mary Ann) Klein; grandchildren Zach (Grace) Hennes, Jake (Kirsten) Hennes, Lexi Hennes, Travis (Vanessa) Schaller and Noah Klein; sister Alvera Schmallenberger; along nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorene M. nee Albert) Lehr; stepdaughter Annette Klein; and parents Albert A. and Mathilda (nee Belloir) Lehr Sr.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 25 at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt; Millstadt Senior Center; or in the form of Masses.