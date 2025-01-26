Forrest L. Hesterberg | Obituary

Forrest “Hess” L. Hesterberg, 81, of Waterloo, died Jan. 25, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, Mo., surrounded by family.

Hess was born Feb. 18, 1943, in St. Louis. Alongside his wife, Sharon, he worked as an independent insurance agent as owner of Hesterberg Insurance Agency for 30 years, where he enjoyed helping people throughout his whole life. In addition to his work, he also enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling. Hess was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, a Grand Knight with Knights of Columbus, a devout St. Louis Cardinals fan, and an Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife Sharon of 58 years; daughter Michelle (Robert) Wolz and son Matthew Hesterberg; grandchildren Ryan (Katie) Wolz, Derek (Andrea) Wolz, Joseph Hesterberg and Hannah Hesterberg; great-grandchildren Lillian and Andrew Wolz; sisters-in-law JoAnn Walster, Marcella (Joe) Pour (Joe) and Sharon Weinhoff; brother-in-law Ed (Emma) Wienhoff; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Gladys Hesterberg and brothers-in-law Bob Walster and David Weinhoff.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Jan. 28 and 8-9:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass is Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Grade School.