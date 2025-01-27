Allan D. Schmieder | Obituary

Allan Dale Schmieder, 86, of Columbia, died peacefully on Jan. 24, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. surrounded by his family. He was born March 5, 1938, in St. Louis.

Allan married Elizabeth “Betty” Reinig on Dec. 29, 1962, who survives.

Allan worked as a bottler for Anhueser-Busch Brewery, St. Louis, and retired from there in 1996. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korea and Vietnam War eras. He was a member of the American Legion Post 581 and the Columbia Turners.

Allan was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.

He was a true craftsman and enjoyed creating concrete lawn ornaments and wooden puzzles and animals. He was fun loving, with a great sense of humor, and loved to make other laugh. He enjoyed trivia, history and sports and kept notebooks of jokes and interesting facts he heard along the way. He had a great love for his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, he is survived by his children, Janet (David) Hogan, Jackie Michels and Robert (Jodie) Schmieder; grandchildren Ryan (Michele) Hogan, Taylar Hogan, Maddie Hogan, Scott (Angela) Dietz, Sarah (Sydney) Michels, Emily (Mason) Michels, Michael Schmieder and Zachary (Emma) Schmieder; great-grandchild Jackson Huebner; sisters-in-law Mary (Glen) Weindel, Janet (George) Hausdorf, Nancy (Tom) Grafton, Debbie (John) Peluso and Karon (Tom) Holcomb; brother-in-law Mike (Linda) Reinig; cousin Carol Moallenkamp; along with other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his beloved dog Katy.

He was preceded in death by his mother Justine Schmieder; uncles Clarence Schmeider and Raymond Schmieder; cousins Roger (Rose) Schmeider and Connie Schmieder; father-in-law Frank Reinig and mother-in-law Loretta “Peggy” (nee Stelfox) Reinig; nephew Matthew Reinig; and pets Sparky, Tasha, Pepper, Amber and Abigail.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, with Fr. Steve Thoma officiating.

Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Immaculate Conception Church – Building Fund, Columbia.