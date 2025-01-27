Terry L. Pflueger | Obituary

Terry L. Pflueger, 70, of Waterloo, died Jan. 26, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born March 14, 1954, in Red Bud.

Terry was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, Waterloo Oddfellows and retired from Cerro Flow Products – Sauget.

He enjoyed Friday evenings with the Odd Fellows, going to dances, fishing, watching Mason play soccer and hockey, going to dinner with family and friends and trying his luck on the slot machines.

Above all, he was a man dedicated to ensuring the happiness of his family.

He is survived by his wife Karla K. Pflueger (nee Keller); children Matthew (Amber Kalert) Pflueger and Katie (Greg) Niedbalski; grandson Mason Niedbalski; brothers Arnold W. (Laverne) Pflueger and Jerry L. Pflueger; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arnold G. and Helen J. (nee Doerr) Pflueger; sister Donna (Ervin) Menke; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Hattie (nee Frank) Keller.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Jan. 31 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, IL

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo; Ss. Peter & Paul School; or Gibault High School.