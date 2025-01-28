Edward J. ‘Jim’ Vogt | Obituary

Edward James “Jim” Vogt, 87, of Columbia, died peacefully on Jan. 26, 2025, in St. Louis at De Greeff Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was a native resident of Columbia, born to the late Edward G. Vogt and Leora T. “Pat” Vogt (nee Bertram) on Oct. 12, 1937.

In 1964, Jim met the love of his life, Germaine “Geri” Vogt (nee Schaffer) at a Turner Hall Christmas party. They wed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1965, and went on to have four children: Pamela A. Moody, James M. Vogt (Dorianne), Michael J. Vogt (Dana) and Deanna L. Segura (Mario).

Jim was known for his love and support of his family and community. He began working at a young age at the Columbia Kommunity Store, a family business that his grandmother established. It was there that he learned the value of hard work and dedication.

After serving as a sergeant in the United States Army Reserve, he returned to the family business and eventually took over as owner of Vogt’s IGA. Alongside his wife, he successfully ran the store for 20 years before retiring in 2001.

In retirement, Jim and his wife embraced their love for adventure, traveling across the United States in their RV and creating countless cherished memories on the road.

Jim truly knew that it was better to give than to receive. His Catholic faith was important to him, and he remained an active member within his church, Immaculate Conception Parish, where he served as an usher, was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus, served on the Pre Cana team, chaired the Mother’s Day Breakfast and served as ICS School Board President.

Jim volunteered 41 years to the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member, past Commander, past Junior Vice Commander and Historian. and founder of Thursday’s Senior Club at the American Legion Post 581. He also previously held several roles including president of the Rotary Club of Columbia, treasurer of the Columbia Gymnastics Association, treasurer of the July 4th Committee, chair of Zoning Board of Appeals, treasurer of the Columbia Strassenfest, treasurer of the Columbia Historical Society, and the winner of the 1997 Chamber of Commerce Pillar of Community Award along with his wife, Geri.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years; loving children; sister Carol “Cookie” Huebner; grandchildren Samantha Hargrove (Aaron), Brooke Vogt, Bryce Vogt, Ryan Moody, Alex Moody, Breyn Vogt, Keagan Thomas and DeniRaye Franke; great-grandson Kai Moody; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister Judith A. Bivins; granddaughter Maya Segura; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Dorothy M. Schaffer (nee Miller); brothers-in-law Pete Becker, Terry Bivins, Glenn Huebner, Dan O’Brien and Edward Schaffer; and his sisters-in-law Joan Becker, Shirley O’Brien and Margaret Schaffer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Jan. 31 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation Jan. 31 at the church.

As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to: the American Cancer Society; or Masses.