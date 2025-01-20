James M. Heller | Obituary

James Michael “Mike” Heller, 74, of Columbia, died peacefully on Jan. 16, 2025. Mike was the oldest of five children, born in St. Louis on Feb. 20, 1950.

Mike grew up in Newburgh, Ind., graduating from Reitz Memorial High School in 1968 and Indiana University in 1972 with a B.S. in business and accounting.

Mike’s long and accomplished career in the industrial construction management field took him to many places throughout his life. The most unique was his time in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (at the time known as Zaire), Africa, where he was able to attend “The Rumble in the Jungle,” a legendary heavyweight boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

He also worked in Texas on the Super Collider, on Busch Stadium in St. Louis, and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Towards the end of his career Mike worked building solar power plants in Arizona and the Mojave Desert in Southern California with his son Andy.

Mike married Beverly Hancock on Nov. 11, 1979, in Lake Tahoe, Nev., and they remained together faithfully until her passing in 2022. From their union, three sons were born: Eric, Andrew and Alex.

Mike’s Catholic faith was important to him, and remained actively involved with his church, Immaculate Conception, since 1986. He coordinated the Knights of Columbus fund-raising booth at the annual Columbia Days festival where he sold Chicken Spiedini for over a decade. He volunteered for fish frys and other fundraising events over the years. Mike volunteered his construction management expertise to help Immaculate Conception Parish build their new church and school.

Mike had a giving and cheerful heart. He loved his family and was a wonderful husband and father. He had a lifetime of friendships and stayed connected to people going all the way back to his high school days. Mike loved to barbecue and host parties on special occasions. No one left a get-together hungry or in a bad mood. He was always optimistic and cheery throughout his entire life. He was always positive and uplifting. He always looked at the glass as half full instead of half empty. Mike had a great laugh and when you heard it you just had to laugh with him.

He was gifted in the “handyman” realm and could fix, build or help another whenever the need arose. He would give generously of his time. Mike was a lover of sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He also enjoyed listening to music, going to see many of his favorite artists and instilling an appreciation of music in his sons.

Many were the lives touched by his kind heart, strength, generosity, and humor. It was his hallmark and his legacy. He was loved and will be missed dearly.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Heller and his wife of 44 years, Beverly. He is survived by his three children: Eric (Katie), Andrew, and Alex as well as his younger siblings Beverly (Shannon) Lafferty, Eileen (Rex) Butler, Anita Heller, Timothy (Chris) Heller and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Braun Funeral Home, Columbia.

A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia.

Bereavement dinner to follow service at the church. Memorial contributions in

Mike’s honor may be made to Western Egyptian Food Pantry (Meals on Wheels).