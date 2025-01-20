William C. Hawn | Obituary

Screenshot

William “Bill” C. Hawn, of Columbia, died peacefully on Jan. 17, 2025, in St. Louis at Evelyn’s House, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born to Elmer Hawn and Clairlee Hawn Hirsch in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Bill graduated from the University of Missouri – Rolla (now Missouri S&T) with a degree in civil engineering. He later earned a Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and briefly attended law school to “learn the law.” During his time at Rolla, he was especially proud to serve as a St. Pat’s Board representative.

While pursuing his MBA, Bill’s entrepreneurial spirit took root. For his thesis, he was required to develop a business plan, which led him to discover Christmas tree farming. Convinced of the plan’s potential, he purchased land and established Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm. Although engineering remained his primary career, this venture highlighted his innovative thinking.

From a young age, Bill exhibited a passion for building. As a child, he delighted in playing with his Erector set and always aspired to become a “builder.”

His career as an engineer included roles as director of public works in Webster Groves, Mo., and as the first city engineer and public works director for Chesterfield, Mo. He later transitioned to home building, construction and land development, working with Berra Construction, Sterling Engineering and eventually partnering with Friedrich Construction.

In 2001, Bill acquired the Columbia Golf Club, which he expanded by designing and constructing an additional nine holes, transforming it into The Bridges Golf Club known today.

Bill’s enthusiasm for projects was contagious. He was known for involving children or guests in “quick” tasks before events. He lived by the principle, “hard work builds character.” He took immense pride in his family and always put them first and foremost. He especially treasured his role as “G-Pop” to his grandchildren Sophia, Grace and Eli. Whether teaching them to ski, giving tractor rides, or building indoor forts for sleepovers, Bill found joy in encouraging their creativity and engineering talents.

He also loved sailing, fishing, hiking and biking in his favorite destinations, including Sedona, Beaver Creek and Aruba.

Bill was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia and previously in Waterloo, where he served as church president during a challenging period.

He was most proud of hosting an annual golf tournament to benefit the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, raising over $2 million. He was also a dedicated member of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers and the National Society of Professional Engineers.

He is survived by his beloved wife Martha; children Emily Baize (Micah), Wils Hawn, Catherine Hawn (Spencer) and Charles Hawn; grandchildren Sophia Baize, Grace Baize and Elijah Baize; siblings, Catherine (Jack) and James (Jan); and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Claire Hawn-Hirsch and his father Elmer Hawn.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Jan. 25 at St. Paul UCC – Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Jonathan Bangera officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Cardinal Glennon Hospital; House of Neighborly Service; or Missouri S&T.