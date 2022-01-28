Tiger | Pet of the Week

Tiger is an independent cat. Taking naps is his favorite past time. Tiger is an older gentleman who wants a window to bask in the sunshine. He does best with other male cats not females. He is a grumpy old man who likes his peace and quiet.

Tiger is 13 years old. He is declawed.

The adoption fee for Tiger is $20. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***