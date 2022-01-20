Lexi | Pet of the Week

Hi I’m Lexi, a beautiful, gentle and well behaved mature lady. Being eight years young, I still enjoy hiking, running in the yard and then relaxing on the couch to watch TV with my human. I’ve recently had my injured eye removed but that hasn’t slowed me down and still love car rides and other adventures. I know how to sit, stay, and kennel. I play well with other dogs, crate and potty trained.

Lexi is 8 years old.

Location: Foster home

The adoption fee for adult dogs is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment.

