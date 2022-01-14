Spaz | Pet of the Week

Spaz is a sweetheart who loves to cuddle and give head boops. He likes to get in your face and sit in your lap. Sleeping is his favorite activity. He does best with other male cats not females. He is a grumpy old man who likes his peace and quiet.

Spaz is 13 years old. He is declawed.

The adoption fee for Spaz is $10.

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

