Buddy | Pet of the Week

Buddy is an elderly little guy looking for a retirement home. He has an adorable fluffy coat to match his adorable and loving personality. Buddy gets along with other dogs and would do best with a dog his size. He likes to take short walks and is very mellow and likes to sleep in bed with his human.

Buddy is 14 years old and weighs 11 pounds.

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

