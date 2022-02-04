Daisy | Pet of the Week

Daisy is an older gal who is sweet and affectionate to people. She likes to run and play in the play yard. Daisy keeps her kennel clean and likes to take walks. She will be happiest as your only pet and prefers no children.

Daisy is 10 years old and weighs 76 pounds.

Daisy’s adoption fee is $50. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

