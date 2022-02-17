Littles | Pet of the Week

Hi, I am Littles and I am an independent lady who likes fishy treats and lots of pets from people. I can be shy at first but with my gorgeous green eyes and soft beautiful fur, I’m sure to go home quick. I get along with other cats and enjoy their company. Littles is 10 years old.

Little’s adoption fee is $50. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

