Thurman L. Smith | Obituary

Thurman Lee Smith, 77, died April 29, 2021, at his home in St. Louis. Born Feb. 7, 1944, in East St. Louis, he was the son of Thurman Alonzo and Lois Ivern Brown Smith. He was raised in Dupo and graduated from Dupo Community High School, Class of 1962. He completed his B.A. and M.A. at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, continuing on to complete his Ph.D. in history at St. Louis University.

Thurman was on faculty at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) as a Professor of History from Sept. 2, 1969, to May 31, 2001, and was made Professor Emeritus after his retirement. Thurman helped lead the management, travel and course presentation of the European overseas study program for LLCC. He received numerous national and international awards, as well as recognition for the work he performed.

In the years following his retirement, Thurman traveled extensively throughout the world enjoying his love of history, art, geography, archeology and sports – areas in which his children and grandchildren have subsequently followed in his footsteps. Thurman was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

Survivors include a daughter Marlo C. (John) Powell of Spotsylvania, Va.; sons Todd C. Smith of Springfield and Tyler M. Smith of Waco, Texas; grandchildren Maxwell J. Powell, Hunter J. Powell, Adriana L. Smith, Luke X. Horner, Samuel N. Horner and Charles R. Horner; stepson Brad A. (Margaret) Hassebrock of Glasgow, Scotland; step granddaughter, Holly Kinsella; and brother Randall K. (Brenda) Smith of Columbia.

Thurman was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Deborah Smith (nee Donaldson), and his parents Thurman A. and Lois I. Smith.

A private remembrance will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the LLCC Foundation, 5250 Shepherd Road, Springfield, or llccfoundation.org/donate to establish a scholarship in the memory of Dr. and Mrs. Thurman L. Smith.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.