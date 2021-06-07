Marion G. Melliere| Obituary

Marion Genevieve Melliere, 88, of St. Louis, formerly of Prairie du Rocher, died peacefully June 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to the late Edward and Frances (nee Longlois) Ludwig on Jan. 20, 1933, in Prairie du Rocher. Frances subsequently married Everet Robert, who raised Marion as his own.

Marion married Floyd Melliere on Nov. 24, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, and they lived in Prairie du Rocher until relocating to St. Louis in 2005.

She had worked as a Radiologic/CT/Nuclear Medicine Technologist for many years at St. Clement Hospital. Marion enjoyed traveling and playing cards with friends, cheering on her grandchildren in various sporting events and hosting annual apple butter cookings attended by numerous family members and friends.

She was a member of Mary, Mother of the Church in St. Louis and was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairie du Rocher.

She is survived by her husband Floyd Melliere of St. Louis; son Dr. Brad (Cristine) Melliere of Long Grove; daughter: Connie (Greg) Thill of St. Louis; brother Kenneth (Jackie) Robert; grandchildren John Brankin (fiancee Victoria Van Vleet), Ashley (Eric) Thill Jerde, Tyler Thill, Sean Thill and Sydney Thill; and numerous nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather and brother Lilburn “Eddie” Ludwig.

Visitation will be held Juine 9 from 4–8 p.m. and June 10 from 910:30 a.m. at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. June 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher.Msgr. Daniel J. Jurek and Rev. Charles Barthel officiating.

Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Prairie du Rocher.

Memorials contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; American Legion Post #622; or the American Heart Association.