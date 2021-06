Mr. and Mrs. Jay L. Pryor of Waterloo are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Pryor and the former Lerona Kay Parker were married June 12, 1971, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mr. Olive. They are the proud parents of two children; Jami L. Pryor of LItchfield and Justin L. (wife Maggie) Pryor of Beatrice, Neb.; and two granddaughters, Hadleigh and Avery , also of Beatrice.