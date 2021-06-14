Fr. Gary Hogan, CR | Obituary

Fr. Gary Hogan, CR, died June 10, 2021, at the age of 64. He is the son of Herbert and Elizabeth Hogan, who preceded him in death.

Fr. Gary professed vows in the Congregation of the Resurrection on May 26, 1979, and was ordained a Roman Catholic priest on May 17, 1986. He began priestly ministry at Gordon Tech High School in the Archdiocese of Chicago where he taught religion and served as a chaplain. Later moving to St. Hedwig Parish (Chicago) he served as the Director of Books Program at the University of Chicago. More recently, Fr. Gary served as the Director of Formation, Novice Master, and Vocation Director for the Congregation of the Resurrection while residing at Resurrection Seminary in St. Louis. His advisees appreciated his guidance and example of priestly service, often seeking him out for further mentorship.

After arriving in St. Louis, Fr. Gary provided sacramental ministry throughout the Archdiocese of St. Louis (Christ the King Parish, University City; Our Lady of Lourdes parish, Clayton; the Catholic Student Center, Washington University in St. Louis). He also ministered on a regular basis at the Diocese of Belleville at Immaculate Conception Parrish in Columbia. Often seen visiting the gym, frequenting health food stores, and wearing a formal cassock with flip-flops. Fr. Gary’s priestly life and ministry was marked by his distinctive ability to connect with people from all walks of life and assure them of God’s unconditional love.

Most recently, Fr. Gary provided sacramental ministry at Immaculate Conception Parish in Columbia, where a wake and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in his memory.

He is survived by his aunt, Pearl and cousin, Fran Mitchell.

A reception of the body and wake service will be held June 15 at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated following the viewing at 6 p.m.

A live stream of the service will be available on the ICC Church’s YouTube Channel at youtube.com/channel/UC8Qrck7-IpPOOcA9UQ2qRqQ.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Resurrection Seminary in memory of Fr. Gary Hogan, 4252 West Pine Blvd., St. Louis.

Additional services will be held at St. Hedwig Church, 2226 North Hoyne Ave., Chicago, with burial at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Niles.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.