Barbara A. Stumpf | Obituary

Barbara Ann Stumpf (nee McClane), 88, of Columbia, died June 10, 2021, at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Belleville. She was the daughter of the late Marie McClane (nee Schmittling). She was married to Herman Stumpf on Nov. 23, 1961 in Columbia; he survives.

Barbara was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia. She had worked as a secretary for the military draft board and a third and fourth grade teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Columbia.

Barbara had a wonderful sense of humor and was never afraid to try something new. She also loved playing with her grandkids.

Also surviving are her children Randy (Lora) Nazarian of Novato, Calif., Barb (Jay) Barnett of Millstadt, Tommie (Jim) McNamara of Philo, John (Tracy) Stumpf of Columbia and Eric (Jungae) Stumpf of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren Katja and Aimee, Jared, Lindsay, Meghan and Matthew, Danni, Kelli and Tim, Jordan and Robert and Kalli and Kara; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister Jackie Daenzer of Belleville; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Marie (nee Schmittling) McClane; son Robert Anthony Stumpf; and granddaughter Marguerite Stumpf.

Per Barb’s request, cremation services have been requested.

Private services will be held and interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Heifer International or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.