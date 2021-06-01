Donald L. Vaughn | Obituary

Donald Lee Vaughn, 83, of Columbia, died May 29, 2021. He was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Festus, Mo., son of the late Harrison Leo and Mary (nee Montgomery) Vaughn. He was married to Sandra (nee Sanders) Vaughn. They were married Nov. 3, 1962, in St. Louis.

Donald was a retired professional fire fighter for the City of St. Louis, a member of the St. Louis Association of Retired Fire Fighters (President), Columbia Blue Lodge #474 A.F. & A.M. (Past Master) – Columbia, American Legion Post #581 – Columbia, Columbia Gymnastic Association, and St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia. He had served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Also surviving are his daughter Bonnie Lee Horn of Evansville; son-in-law, Hugh K. Norton of Waterloo; grandchildren Matthew (Jennifer) Horn, Donald (Kelly) Gibbs, Justin Horn, James (Victoria) Norton, Samantha Norton and Benjamin (Ashley) Norton; great-grandchildren Kyle Horn, Madeline Horn, Tristan Gibbs, Lila Norton, Avery Gibbs and Liam Horn; sister-in-law Martha Vaughn of Arnold, Mo.; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his daughters Kimberly Jean Norton and Mary Alice Vaughn; sister Nina Louise Ford; and brothers Eugene E. (Marie) Vaughn and Edward R. Vaughn.

Visitation will be held June 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

Cremation will follow.

Private interment be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Backstoppers, 10411 Clayton Road, Ste: 203, St. Louis; or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York.