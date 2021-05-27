Stephen A. Killy | Obituary

Stephen Alan Killy, 57, of Waterloo, died May 26, 2021. He was born July 10, 1963, in Red Bud. He was the son of William E. (Rita) Killy, Jr., of Columbia, and the late Charlene (nee Hahn) Killy.

Steve was the owner and operator of S&P Excavating, which he had founded in 1985. He loved to surround himself with his family, his work, fishing and farming. Excavating was his life’s work. His dedication to his work and his customers was most important to him, as a job was never done, until it was done right. His unique personality touched many lives around the county, and never knew a stranger. And not to be forgotten, his beloved dog, Emily, was a best friend.

Surviving are his children Kurt Killy of Waterloo, Kevin Killy of Columbia, Kaitlyn Killy of Waterloo and Kirstin Killy of Waterloo; granddaughter Alexis Killy; sister Beth (Dale) Gummersheimer of Columbia; brothers David (Mary) Killy of Columbia and Michael (Dvonne) Killy of Valmeyer; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be June 1 from 4-8 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and June 2 from 10-11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund 411 Palmer Road, Columbia; or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis.