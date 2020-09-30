Thomas W. Keeven | Obituary

Thomas William Keeven, 65, of Columbia, born Jan. 30, 1955, in St. Louis, died on Sept. 28, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer.

Tom was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia; Knight of Columbus Council 6165; and was an ACTS team member. He was the owner of Heartland Turf Farms and served as past president and board member of Turfgrass Producers International. He was very passionate about his faith, family and an avid hunter and fisherman.

Surviving is his loving wife of 44 years, Dana (nee Heisel); children Tom (Amanda) Keeven Jr., Patrick (Katie) Keeven of St. Louis and Casey Phelps of Waterloo; mother Vivienne Keeven of Moscow Mills, Mo.; brothers Ed (Kathy) Keeven, Marty (Pam) Keeven and James (Kathy) Keeven; sisters Vivian Prinster, Barbara (Jim) Foster, Judy (Steve) Schneider and Jeanne (Ed) Idziak; grandchildren, Jack, Max, Lucy, Trey, Will, Teagan and Finn. He was also a dear brother-in-law, nephew uncle, cousin and friend.

Tom was preceded in death by his father Edwin Keeven Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Barbara Heisel; and a brother-in-law Wayne Prinster.

Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 2 and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia. The CDC COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing will be adhered to.

At Friday visitation, we encourage anyone who wishes to honor Tom by wearing their hunter’s camo.

The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:40 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Church for an 11 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial with Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating.

Due to COVID 19, Mass will be limited to family and close friends.

Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Education Activity Center.