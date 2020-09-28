James M. Gidley | Obituary

James M. Gidley, 82, of Waterloo, died Sept. 27, 2020, in Columbia. He was born May 19, 1938, in Renault, son of the late August and Mary (nee Fausz) Gidley.

He is retired from Pillsbury after 30 years as a grain miller, enjoyed fishing, hunting and recycling metal, was St. Louis Cardinals fan and former member of Our Lady of Good Council Church – Renault

He is survived by his children Tammy (Tom) Vogt, Marty (Connie) Gidley; son-in-law Mike Kern; grandchildren Megan Vogt, Emily Vogt, Jamie (Patrick) Sonderman, Eric, Kenneth and Heather Gidley; great-grandchildren Shane, Jase, Logan and Juliette; sisters Mary Leah Gotto and Ruth Gidley; sisters-in-law Dolores Gidley, Janet Bagsby and Dorothy Bagsby; brothers-in-law John Bagsby Jr., Leo Bagsby and Lionel “Rudy” Bagsby; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

James is preceded in death by his parents; wife Barbara H. Gidley (nee Bagsby); son Marvin Gidley; daughter Kathy Kern; grandson Brandon Vogt; brother Tom Gidley; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law.

A private memorial service will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Our Lady of Good Council Church – Renault.