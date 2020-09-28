Catherine M. Kutterer | Obituary

Catherine M. Kutterer, 88, of Waterloo, died Sept. 26, 2020, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud. Catherine resided at Oak Hill in Waterloo for nine years. She was born Nov. 19, 1931, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Charles and Florence Heil. She was married to Leo Kutterer.

Catherine was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo. She was employed in the cafeteria at Immaculate Conception Grade School.

Surviving are her son Charles (Susan) Kutterer of Waterloo; daughters Rita Schueler of Jefferson City, Mo., and Genevieve (Robin) Perso of Columbia, Mo.; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Kutterer of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Beth (Jose) Kutterer- Sanchez, Anne (Andrew) Wrozek, Timothy Kutterer, Elliott Schueler, Nolan (Shayla) Schueler, Nicholas Perso, Henry Perso, Jordan Perso and Julia Perso; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Louis, Rose, Zoey, Mason, and Brooklyn along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Kutterer; sons Stephen, John and Joseph Kutterer; brothers, Charles, Richard, John, Jerome, Paul, Phillip and Matthew Heil; and sister Florence Strong; and son-in-law J.D. Schueler.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions put into place by the governor, the family has chosen to have a private visitation and funeral service on Oct. 2, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, in St. Louis.

The family is planning to hold a celebration of her life, once the governor’s restrictions have been lifted.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education, Fund 411 Palmer Road, Columbia; or to the Parkinson’s Foundation FL: 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami.