Charlsie J. Ritson | Obituary

Charlsie Jean Ritson, 90, of Columbia, died Sept. 25, 2020 at Oak Hill Care Center in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 29, 1929, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late John and Florene (nee Powell) Buatte.

She was married to the late James J. Ritson, Sr. He died Aug. 6, 2013. They were married Sept. 10, 1949, in East St. Louis.



Charlsie was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia and the American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary. She had retired from Ralston Purina in St. Louis in the accounting department. Charlsie liked to play cards and crochet in her spare time and enjoyed going to dances with her husband over the years. She was also quite the fisherman.



Surviving are two daughters Mary Ellen (Jack) Dependahl of Waterloo and Deborah K. (Mark) Riebeling of Waterloo; son, James J. (Donna) Ritson, Jr. of Columbia; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, John D. Buatte, along with several brothers and sisters-in-law.



Visitation will be Sept. 30 from 10-11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia. A Funeral Mass will be held that same day at 11 a.m. at the church, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236.