Hedwig C. Birkner | Obituary

Hedwig C. “Heddy” Birkner (nee Macke), 95, of New Athens, died Sept. 21, 2020, in Belleville. She was born Feb. 5, 1925, in Breese, parents Frank Macke and Frances (nee Schroer).

She was a member of St. Augustine Church – Hecker; Blessed Virgin Altar Sodality; quilter; an avid Cardinal Fan; St. Clair County Farm Bureau; Hecker Community Center; and charter member of Sister Cities of Portaloo.

She is survived by her children LuAnn (Alan) Schertel, Gilbert L. (Deanna) Birkner, Jonella (Michael) Donius and Dane Wittenbrink; grandchildren Jeanne (Mike) Reis, Kyle (Amanda) Wittenbrink, Angela (Jeff) Harbaugh, and Dayne Wittenbrink, Scott Gregson, Dr. Kristi (Dr. Jason) Moore, Katie (Dr. James) Munden, Dr. Danielle (Kyle) Doerr, Alexandra Birkner, Esq., Nicolette Birkner, Gilbert “Zach” Birkner and Andrew and Timothy Donius; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters Marcella Orsa and Gertrude Margiotta; brother Charles (Catherine) Macke; brother-in-law Allan (Mary Lou) Birkner; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Hedwig is also preceded in death by husband Gilbert E. Birkner; daughter Evelyn Wittenbrink; brother Wilbert Macke; sister Rosemary Bujnak; and son-in-law Frank Gregson.

Drive through visitation will be held Sept. 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker, Father Von Deeke and Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

** Reservations are required for Funeral Mass – email jmdonius@me.com for reservations**

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Augustine Catholic Church; or Gibault Catholic High School.