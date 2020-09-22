Ardelle C. Grosse | Obituary

Ardelle C. Grosse (nee Ritzel), 98, of Waterloo, died Sept. 21, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born November 5, 1921, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Levi Carl and Theresa Henrietta (nee Stumpf) Ritzel.

Ardelle was a member of the Eastern Star Queen City #697, Al Sihah #29 Daughter of the Nile.

She is survived by her children Nyla (James) Hensley and Kurt R. Grosse; grandchildren William Charles (Sarah) Grosse, Michelle (Kenneth) Stark, Kyle Grosse, James (Mary) Hensley and Kathryn Michaelis; and seven great-grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by her husband William Grosse Jr.; son Dr. William III (Mary Beth) Grosse; grandson William Michael Grosse; and step-sisters Edna Arnin and Emma Krause.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Shriner’s Hospital.

Arrangements provided by Quernheim Funeral Home.