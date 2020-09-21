Morris W. Binder | Obituary

Morris W. Binder, 79, of Waterloo, died Sept. 20, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 27, 1940, in East St. Louis, son of the late Morris and Ruth (nee Oldendorph) Binder.

He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and generous heart. Some say he was one of the most giving people they had ever known. He would help those in need in any way he could, many times without them even knowing.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Nina Binder; children William Binder, Jonathan (Catherine) Binder and Elizabeth Binder; grandchildren Jacob Binder and Benjamin Binder; siblings Judy Warren and Richard (Portia) Binder; sister-in-law Sandra Binder; nieces; and nephews.

Morris is also preceded in death by his brother David Binder and nephew William Warren.

Private family services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois; Diabetes Association; or Donor’s Choice.